Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Ecolab stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.13.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

