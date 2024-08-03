El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

