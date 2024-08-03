Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.69). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 297,441 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.50.
About Elektron Technology
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
