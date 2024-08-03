Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.66

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $6.93. Ellington Credit shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 394,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

