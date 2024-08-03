Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

