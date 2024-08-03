Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 394,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,624 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In related news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 2.2 %

ECPG opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

