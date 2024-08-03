Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,859,252 in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

