Entegris’ (ENTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.86% from the company’s current price.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Entegris stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.61%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,507 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

