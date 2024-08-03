Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.12.

ETR stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

