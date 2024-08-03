EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

