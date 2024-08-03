EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.28.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties
EPR Properties Stock Down 1.4 %
EPR stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
