Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

