Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 4.7 %

CAKE stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

