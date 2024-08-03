Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denny’s Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $338.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 143.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Denny’s by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,002 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Denny’s by 9.9% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

