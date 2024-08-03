Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%.
OceanaGold Price Performance
TSE:OGC opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.04.
OceanaGold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
