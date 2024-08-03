Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Escalade Price Performance

Shares of ESCA opened at $13.40 on Friday. Escalade has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $185.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Escalade by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Escalade by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Stories

