Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6,560.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 248,254 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

