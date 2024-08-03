Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3255 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Essential Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

