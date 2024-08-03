Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 39032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,280,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 896,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.