Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) PT Raised to $30.50

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.50 to $30.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $35.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 21,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,653.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 38,617 shares of company stock worth $1,056,501 over the last three months. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.