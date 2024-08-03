Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 422.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 6.6 %

EVAX stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.28.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 337,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.90% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

