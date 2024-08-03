Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 183,471 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 416,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 46,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

