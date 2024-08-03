Evercore ISI Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $48.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Pinterest Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 396.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

