Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $363.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.36. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

