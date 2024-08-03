Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Posts Earnings Results

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.21 earnings per share.
Everest Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of EG opened at $363.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Everest Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.
About Everest Group
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
