Everspin Technologies’ (MRAM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRAM

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,424 shares of company stock worth $207,009. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.