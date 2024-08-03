EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 726,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,178,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In other news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of EVgo by 42.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 510,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EVgo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.