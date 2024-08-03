Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

