Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

EOLS stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,721.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $30,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,721.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,895 shares of company stock worth $2,384,720 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 741,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

