Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up to $12.42

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $14.16. Evolus shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 226,102 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday.

Evolus Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 3,643 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $46,338.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,682 shares in the company, valued at $517,475.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock worth $2,384,720. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evolus by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evolus by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Evolus by 5,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $4,200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

