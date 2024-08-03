eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT Raised to $13.50 at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $11.75 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,170,297 shares in the company, valued at $596,145,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 334,783 shares of company stock worth $4,253,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in eXp World by 594.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eXp World by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

