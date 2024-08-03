F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of F.N.B. worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after purchasing an additional 156,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE FNB opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

