FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

