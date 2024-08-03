Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,700.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,399.45.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,600.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,477.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,333.16. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,668.63.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

