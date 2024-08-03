Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

