Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Zacks reports. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.
Fidus Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.30 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40.
About Fidus Investment
