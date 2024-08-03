Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Zacks reports. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.30 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

