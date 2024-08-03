Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $843.23

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 843.23 ($10.85) and traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.68). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 833 ($10.72), with a volume of 425,356 shares changing hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 842.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 843.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,365.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finsbury Growth & Income

In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £31,399.20 ($40,390.02). In other news, insider Pars Purewal bought 17,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149,180.76 ($191,897.04). Also, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £31,399.20 ($40,390.02). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,166. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

