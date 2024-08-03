First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

