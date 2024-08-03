First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Desjardins

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.46.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.37 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.