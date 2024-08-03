First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Desjardins

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.46.
In related news, Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
