First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 533,293 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after buying an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after buying an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,914,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIBK stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

