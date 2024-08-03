First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on August 30th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0046 per share by the mining company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

