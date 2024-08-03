First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 774,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 356,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 26,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 39.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

