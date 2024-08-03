First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $901.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

