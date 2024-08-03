First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,394,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,432,000 after purchasing an additional 392,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,334,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE opened at $17.52 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

