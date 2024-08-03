First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.85

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 44766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

