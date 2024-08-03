First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.69

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.69 and last traded at $108.69, with a volume of 10872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.06.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

