Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

Flowserve Trading Down 4.4 %

Flowserve stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

