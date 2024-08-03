Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Up 3.8% Following Strong Earnings

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.26. 392,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,561,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.99.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

