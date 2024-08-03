FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $62.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 284,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 548,450 shares.The stock last traded at $43.08 and had previously closed at $47.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,900,394. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.12.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

