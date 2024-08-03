Fortis Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Trading Up 1.9 %

Fortis stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 74.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 123.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

