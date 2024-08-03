Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

FTS stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fortis by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fortis by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 818,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

